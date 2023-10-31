Matthew Perry Was Found Underwater in Hot Tub by His Assistant Who Lifted His Head to Get Him Some Air But He Was Already Dead by That Time

Matthew Perry was found submerged in his hot tub by his assistant, who then lifted his head in an attempt to get him some air, first responders have revealed. However, by the time the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the Pacific Palisades home of the Friends star on Saturday and pulled him out of the jacuzzi, he was already dead.

The 911 dispatch call for Perry's death reveals the circumstances surrounding his tragic drowning at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. Police said that although no drugs were found at the scene, there was also no evidence suggesting foul play. Throughout his career, Perry has been candid about his prolonged struggle to conquer addiction to both drugs and alcohol.

Dead by the Time Help Arrived

The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at 4:07 p.m. after receiving a call reporting that Perry was in his hot tub and was not breathing. Minutes later, at 4:10 pm Los Angeles Police Department reached the scene. The identity of the caller has not been disclosed.

Captain Erik Scott, from the LAFD, stated that Los Angeles City Firefighters were dispatched and found an unconscious adult male in a stand-alone hot tub.

"A bystander had brought the man's head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival. A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival," the LAFD said in a statement.

"The circumstances are under investigation by LAPD and the LA County Medical Examiner. We mourn with families and friends who lose a loved one unexpectedly."

It was earlier reported that Perry's parents, Suzanne and John Bennett Perry, along with his stepfather, "Dateline's" Keith Morrison, were seen visibly distressed outside the home on Sunday. The late star's body was then taken from the home that evening.

An initial autopsy has been completed but additional tests, including toxicology, were ordered by a coroner. Obtaining results from these tests could take several months. Moreover, the determination of the cause of death was "deferred."

LAPD Capt. Scot Williams, heading the Robbery Homicide Division, mentioned on Sunday that the "cause of death may not be known for some time, but at this point foul play is not suspected."

According to a source who spoke to TMZ, prescription medications were found and will be included in the review process, a standard procedure in such cases.

Gone too Soon

A close friend revealed that there were concerning indications of "fatigue" in the days just before his death, the outlet reported.

Perry was passionate about playing pickleball, a game akin to a blend of tennis and table tennis. However, on the day his body was found, he reportedly left a game at a nearby country club earlier than usual, citing fatigue.

His typical playing routine involved two sessions a day, yet on that Saturday, he only managed to stay on the court for an hour before departing, his regular playing partner told TV presenter Billy Bush.

"[Pickleball] regulated his days," said Bush. "I spoke to the woman he played with this morning and every morning. She is in shock, adored Matt... she said he had been fatigued today and over the past week. A little more than usual," the outlet reported.

Although friends of Perry insist that he seemed to be doing well and maintaining his sobriety in recent weeks, reports suggest a contrasting revelation.

The conclusive role of his addictions in his death and the concern among friends that he might have experienced a relapse will only be established through a toxicology report. However, this report might take several months to be completed.

Perry was born in Massachusetts but spent a significant part of his early years in Canada.

His mother, Canadian journalist Suzanne Langford, and his father, American actor John Bennett Perry, parted ways before his first birthday. Perry's mother later married "Dateline" journalist Keith Morrison in 1981.

Growing up in a well-off environment in Ottawa, Perry attended high school with Justin Trudeau, who serves as Canada's current Prime Minister.

With aspirations of becoming an actor, Perry moved to Los Angeles as a teenager and began auditioning for roles in television sitcoms and dramas. He made brief appearances in shows like "Growing Pains" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" before landing his significant breakthrough with the role of Chandler on "Friends" in 1994.

Besides his iconic role on "Friends," Perry expanded his acting career by appearing in other well-regarded shows such as Aaron Sorkin's "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip."

He also featured in successful films such as "Fools Rush In" (1997), "The Whole Nine Yards" (2000), and "17 Again" (2009).