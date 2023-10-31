Matthew Perry: Friends Stars Pay Touching Tribute to Perry as It Is Revealed Actor Was Already Dead Before First Responders Arrived

Matthew Perry's Friends costars are devastated and mourning his death. On Monday, the five Friends co-stars of Perry released a joint official statement regarding the actor's unfortunate death at the age of 54. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer collectively signed the statement, telling fans they were heartbroken by his death.

Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home following an emergency call for a cardiac arrest around 4 p.m. on Saturday. His body was found underwater in a hot tub by his assistant. Perry gained recognition in his role as 'Chandler Bing' on the popular 90s sitcom "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons.

Perry's Friends Forever

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the five costars of Perry on Friends told People. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

The stars continued: "In time we will say more, as and when we are able,' the statement continues. 'For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, and Schwimmer concluded the message by signing their names.

The show "Friends," which followed the lives of six friends in their 20s living in New York, became a massive success worldwide during its original airing from 1994 to 2004. Even years later, reruns continue to maintain immense popularity.

On Sunday, a source told Page Six that the cast is deeply affected by the loss of their 'brother' Matthew and are in a state of shock.

"The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother, because that's what Matty was — their brother,' an industry source told the news outlet, adding: 'It's just devastating."

Perry was found submerged in his hot tub by his assistant, who then lifted his head in an attempt to get him some air, first responders have revealed.

However, by the time the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the Pacific Palisades home of the Friends star on Saturday and pulled him out of the jacuzzi, he was already dead.

The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at 4:07 p.m. after receiving a call reporting that Perry was in his hot tub and was not breathing. Minutes later, at 4:10 pm Los Angeles Police Department reached the scene. The identity of the caller has not been disclosed.

Captain Erik Scott, from the LAFD, stated that Los Angeles City Firefighters were dispatched and found an unconscious adult male in a stand-alone hot tub.

"A bystander had brought the man's head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival. A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival," the LAFD said in a statement.

"The circumstances are under investigation by LAPD and the LA County Medical Examiner. We mourn with families and friends who lose a loved one unexpectedly."

Body Found Underwater

An initial autopsy has been completed but additional tests, including toxicology, were ordered by a coroner. Obtaining results from these tests could take several months. Moreover, the determination of the cause of death was "deferred."

LAPD Capt. Scot Williams, heading the Robbery Homicide Division, mentioned on Sunday that the "cause of death may not be known for some time, but at this point, foul play is not suspected."

According to a source who spoke to TMZ, prescription medications were found and will be included in the review process, a standard procedure in such cases.

A close friend revealed that there were concerning indications of "fatigue" in the days just before his death, the outlet reported.

Although friends of Perry insist that he seemed to be doing well and maintaining his sobriety in recent weeks, reports suggest a contrasting revelation.

The conclusive role of his addictions in his death and the concern among friends that he might have experienced a relapse will only be established through a toxicology report. However, this report might take several months to be completed.

Perry was born in Massachusetts but spent a significant part of his early years in Canada.

His mother, Canadian journalist Suzanne Langford, and his father, American actor John Bennett Perry, parted ways before his first birthday. Perry's mother later married "Dateline" journalist Keith Morrison in 1981.

Besides his iconic role on "Friends," Perry expanded his acting career by appearing in other well-known shows such as Aaron Sorkin's "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip."

He also featured in successful films such as "Fools Rush In" (1997), "The Whole Nine Yards" (2000), and "17 Again" (2009).