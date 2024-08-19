Matthew Perry Death Scandal: Woman Whose Text Proved Crucial in Case Against "Ketamine Queen" Speaks for the First Time

The sister of Cody McLaury, a man who died from an overdose after allegedly purchasing drugs from Jasveen Sangha, known as the "Ketamine Queen," has spoken publicly for the first time. This comes as Sangha is charged in connection with the death of Friends star Matthew Perry.

McLaury, 33, was an aspiring personal trainer in Los Angeles. In August 2019, he bought ketamine from Sangha, according to prosecutors. Hours later, he was found dead from an overdose.

Five years later, Sangha has been arrested along with four others in connection with Perry's death. McLaury's sister, Kimberly, revealed that after her brother's death, she discovered texts on his phone suggesting he paid Sangha via Venmo for the drugs.

Kimberly confronted Sangha through text, stating, "Just so you know, the ketamine you sold my brother was listed as his cause of death." She never received a reply and assumed Sangha didn't care.

Earlier this year, Kimberly received a visit from Los Angeles Police Department officers at her Washington home, raising her suspicion that her brother's death might be linked to Perry's. According to Kimberly, the LAPD informed her that the text she sent to Sangha indirectly provided crucial evidence for prosecutors.

Prosecutors stated that after receiving Kimberly's message, Sangha searched online, "Can ketamine be listed as a cause of death?" This search reportedly indicated her awareness of the drug's dangers.

Despite McLaury's death, prosecutors allege that Sangha continued selling ketamine from her stash house. Kimberly expressed mixed emotions, feeling both sadness and "vindication" over Sangha's arrest.

Sangha, 41, along with four others, was charged in August with providing Perry the ketamine that led to his death on October 28 of last year. The other suspects include Perry's personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, his acquaintance Erik Fleming, and doctors Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez. Prosecutors claim that Iwamasa and Fleming worked with the doctors to obtain large quantities of ketamine for Perry in the weeks before his death.

Sangha is accused of supplying the fatal doses. She faces multiple charges, including conspiracy to distribute ketamine and maintaining a drug-involved premises, among others. However, she has not been charged directly with McLaury's death and has pleaded not guilty to all charges