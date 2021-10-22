Alec Baldwin Accidentally Fires Gun at 'Rust' Shooting; Kills 42-Yr-Old Female Cinematographer

Actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer and injured a director when a prop gun misfired while filming the movie Rust in New Mexico.

The incident happened on the set of Rust at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Sante Fe, New Mexico where Baldwin is playing the lead in a 19th-century western. A gun being used as prop was discharged during the filming where Halyna Hutchins, 42, the film's director of photography and the movie's director Joel Souza, 48, were shot.

Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico hospital. Unfortunately, she couldn't survive and died from her injuries. The second victim, Souza, was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Medical Center. It is a general hospital located in Santa Fe.

Devastating News

Hutchins's death was confirmed by the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600.

"We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called Rust in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set," said John Lindley, the president of the guild, and Rebecca Rhine, the executive director, in a statement to Variety.

"The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild's family."

How and What Type of Projectile was Discharged?

No charges have been filed and detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged. They are still interviewing witnesses. Sources told TMZ that either shrapnel or a bullet struck the two workers.

Deputies taped off a church on the set. The filming location was initially sent into lockdown and production was halted following the double shooting.

Baldwin, who is also a producer on the film, posted a photo of himself earlier Thursday on Instagram showing him apparently on the film set, dressed in a period costume and with fake blood on his shirt.

"Back to in-person at the office. Blimey... it's exhausting," he captioned the image, which went online several hours before the incident.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears after the tragic death.

According to Variety, the film Rust which is written by Souza also stars Jensen Ackles, Brady Noon and Travis Fimmel. It is the story of notorious outlaw Harlan Rust, played by Baldwin, who goes on the run with his 13-yer-old grandson after the teenager accidentally kills a rancher.