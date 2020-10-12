An army veteran was shot dead in downtown Denver on Saturday afternoon following clashes between Patriot Prayer demonstrators and Black Lives Matter supporters.

The victim, identified as Lee Keltner, was shot in the head and killed by Matthew Dolloff, a Pinkerton security guard hired by local news station 9News-TV to provide security during the demonstration.

A sequence of photos of the incident showed Keltner slapping Dolloff in the face before the two back away from each other. The next image shows Dolloff firing at Keltner just as he sprays him with mace. Dolloff has since been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Dolloff's Posts on Social Media

Although Denver police has maintained that Dolloff had "no affiliation with Antifa," his social media activity tells a different story. The security guard apparently has a history of left-wing, anti-fascist social media posts on his Facebook profile.

In posts that date back to 2017, Dolloff referred to President Donald Trump as a "fascist dictator," posted memes calling him an illegal immigrant and shared links to articles blaming white supremacists and Trump supporters for violence. Here are some of the posts:

On Twitter, the farm-owner liked posts that compared the Confederate flag to the Nazi swastika and tweeted about the time he ran into a Trump supporter.

Space Invader Tattoo Linked to Antifa

Before the shooter's identity was not revealed, social media users identified ink on Dolloff's right wrist as a Space Invaders tattoo. While Space Invaders is a classic video game from the early 80s, its name and symbols have since been adopted by members of Antifa, the anti-fascist and left-wing political movement.

In images shared on Twitter, users pointed out that the tattoo Dolloff was wearing was identical to the Space Invaders Against Racism graphic created by Rosa Antifa Wien, the left-wing action group.

No License Found Under Dolloff's Name

Although police claim Dolloff was a private security guard, officials have no record

to support that Dolloff had the required city license to work as a private security guard, said Eric Escudero, spokesman for the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.

"We do not currently have an active license and have never had an active license for anybody with that name," he said. "If he was operating as a security guard, he was in violation of the law."