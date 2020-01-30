Matt Riddle is still confident of having a match with Brock Lesnar despite the latter, at Royal Rumble backstage, reportedly stating him it would never happen. He is also aiming to end the Beast Incarnate's career with a match.

In a video posted on WWEPC, Matt Riddle is seen sharing his Royal Rumble experience and Keith Lee's views have also been documented in the clip. "I've been waiting a long time to get in a Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is my favourite pay-per-view since I was a little kid,"

He once again expressed his desire to have a face-off with Brock Lesnar, who reportedly had an altercation with him before the Royal Rumble took off on 26 January at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

"Kid, you might as well stop saying my name and tagging me in sh*t because you and I will never work together. Ever," Brock Lesnar told Riddle at backstage, claimed Talksport.

However, it was Pro Wrestling Sheet, which had first reported about the altercation. As per its sources, the Next Big Thing wanted to know the reality of the situation between them. It was because Lesnar apparently was upset with Riddle's earlier comments on him.

Despite Brock Lesnar's warning, Matt Riddle has confessed that he wants a match with him.

He said, "I really wanted to get my hands on Brock. I saw him throwing everybody around. I don't care what he does or what anybody does. I don't care if he wants the match or not. I'm gonna get it. I don't care. It's not up to him."

"I don't like being told, 'no', especially when I work as hard as I do. Trust me. I guarantee you. I guarantee you. I get my hands on him, and I make that match happen, and I take his career. I promise. I promise," Matt Riddle concludes.