Matt Gaetz: Woman in Bombshell Testimony to Congress Claims Trump's Attorney General Pick Had Sexual Encounter With Her When She Was 17

A central figure in a Justice Department investigation into sex trafficking allegations involving Matt Gaetz told the House Ethics Committee that the former congressman had sex with her when she was 17, according to a report. Gaetz had been under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for years over accusations of drug use and sexual misconduct.

However, he resigned from Congress on Wednesday after Donald Trump picked him for attorney general, triggering public backlash. According to ABC News on Thursday, the woman, now in her 20s, was subpoenaed by the ethics panel during the summer and testified that she had sex with Gaetz when she was still in high school.

Bombshell Allegations

The Florida Republican outrightly denied the accusations. "These allegations are invented and would constitute false testimony to Congress," Gaetz said in a statement. "This false smear following a three-year criminal investigation should be viewed with great skepticism."

The committee reportedly subpoenaed the woman, now in her 20s, at the center of the sex trafficking investigation. She testified over several days, detailing her interactions with Gaetz, including having sex with him when she was a minor in high school, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

The accuser allegedly portrayed herself as an adult on the website where she met Gaetz's associate, Joel Greenberg, who was sentenced in 2022 to 11 years in prison for sex trafficking a minor.

In June, it was reported that at least one woman admitted to the House Ethics Committee that Gaetz had paid her for sex via Venmo.

Investigators interviewed several women and presented them with Venmo transactions from the Florida Republican, asking if the payments were for sex. The women reportedly attended parties with Gaetz and Greenberg, who was convicted in 2022 for sex trafficking a minor.

Gaetz has denied all the accusations that have been made against him, including claims that he paid for sex.

"Someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward," he said previously.

Courting More Controversy

The Ethics Committee obtained Gaetz's Venmo records through a subpoena. Rep. Michael Guest, R-Ala., the chairman of the committee, confirmed on Thursday that he has no plans to release the report.

If the report remains unpublished, the details of the investigation could remain confidential indefinitely.

The Department of Justice had previously investigated Gaetz for alleged sex trafficking of a minor but told him in 2023 that no charges would be filed due to concerns about witness credibility.

In a rare public statement, the Ethics Committee announced they would conduct a "further review" of Gaetz on charges including sexual abuse and drug use. Gaetz said earlier this summer, accusing the committee of launching "new frivolous investigations" into him.

Trump's nomination of Gaetz to serve as the nation's top law enforcement official on Wednesday took many by surprise.

The choice of the embattled former congressman to oversee agencies such as the Justice Department, FBI, DEA, and ATF has shocked both Republicans and Democrats alike.

Now, some Republican senators set to vote on his nomination are demanding access to the House report before the 42-year-old Florida lawmaker can join Trump's Cabinet.