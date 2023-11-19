The Matchmakers Episode 7: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Matchmakers episode 7 will air on KBS on Monday (November 20) at 9:45 pm KST. The chapter will revolve around the romantic relationship between Shim Jung Woo and Jung Soon Deok. The onscreen couple may feel different while spending time with one another. People in Korea can watch it on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The mini-series features a team-up between young widower Shim Jung Woo, played by Rowoon, and young widow Jung Soon Deok, portrayed by Cho Yi Hyun. They tried to marry off all the unmarried men and women in the Joseon era who were considered older than the typical prime age to get married.

Here is everything about The Matchmakers episode 7, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of The Matchmakers Episode 7:

US - 8:15 am

Canada - 8:15 am

Australia - 9:45 pm

New Zealand - 12:15 am

Japan - 9:15 pm

Mexico - 7:15 am

Brazil - 9:15 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:15 pm

India - 5:15 pm

Indonesia - 7:15 pm

Singapore - 8:15 pm

China - 8:15 pm

Europe - 2:15 pm

France - 2:15 pm

Spain - 2:15 pm

UK - 1:15 pm

South Africa - 2:15 pm

Philippines - 8:45 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The next episode of this historical romantic comedy drama will focus on the blossoming romance between Shim Jung Woo and Jung Soon Deok. The new stills follow the onscreen couple as they work together.

The mini-series will feature Rowoon, Cho Yi Hyun, Park Ji Young, Jo Han Chul, Jung Shin Hye, and Park Ji Won working for and against the matchmaking of unmarried men and women who have crossed the typical prime age of marriage.

"This scene beautifully captures the delicate emotional changes of the characters against the colorful backdrop. We hope the sprouting emotions aroused by the two, who have been bickering with each other all the time, will warm up the cold that rushed in suddenly," the producers shared.