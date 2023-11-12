The Matchmakers Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Matchmakers episode 5 will air on KBS on Monday (November 13) at 9:45 pm KST. The chapter will feature a secret meeting between Shim Jung Woo and Mrs. Park. The viewers can look forward to the serious conversation between the two. People in Korea can watch it on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The mini-series features a team-up between young widower Shim Jung Woo, played by Rowoon, and young widow Jung Soon Deok, portrayed by Cho Yi Hyun. They try to marry off all the unmarried men and women in the Joseon era who are older than the typical prime age to get married.

Here is everything about The Matchmakers episode 5, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of The Matchmakers Episode 5:

US - 8:15 am

Canada - 8:15 am

Australia - 9:45 pm

New Zealand - 12:15 am

Japan - 9:15 pm

Mexico - 7:15 am

Brazil - 9:15 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:15 pm

India - 5:15 pm

Indonesia - 7:15 pm

Singapore - 8:15 pm

China - 8:15 pm

Europe - 2:15 pm

France - 2:15 pm

Spain - 2:15 pm

UK - 1:15 pm

South Africa - 2:15 pm

Philippines - 8:45 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The next episode of this historical romantic comedy drama will feature a secret meeting between Shim Jung Woo and Mrs. Park. The new stills focus on the reactions between the two while they have a serious conversation. Shim Jung Woo hides his mixed emotions while Mrs. Park maintains a poker face.

The mini-series will feature Rowoon, Cho Yi Hyun, Park Ji Young, Jo Han Chul, Jung Shin Hye, and Park Ji Won working for and against the matchmaking of unmarried men and women who have crossed the typical prime age of marriage.

"The Matchmakers will greet viewers with comfortable laughter that people of all ages and genders can enjoy, as well as a unique historical rom-com drama that will transform the vibes of late fall when the cold wind begins to blow into heart-fluttering excitement," the producers shared.