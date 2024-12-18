Nearly 800 People, Including Foreign Nationals, Arrested in Nigeria in Massive Crackdown on Crypto Romance Scam

Nigeria's anti-graft agency has arrested 792 suspects in connection with a large-scale fraud operation. The suspects allegedly used romance scams and fake cryptocurrency investments to defraud victims globally.

The raid took place on December 10 at the Big Leaf Building, a seven-story luxury complex in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub. The building reportedly served as a call center where fraudsters targeted victims from the Americas and Europe. Wilson Uwujaren, spokesperson for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), shared details of the operation.

Among those arrested were 148 Chinese nationals and 40 Filipinos. The suspects lured victims through social media and messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram. They created false relationships or presented lucrative investment opportunities, convincing victims to send money.

"Once the victims trusted them, they were pressured into transferring funds for fake cryptocurrency schemes and other non-existent projects," Uwujaren explained.

The EFCC revealed that foreign masterminds orchestrated the scheme. Nigerians were hired to identify potential victims using phishing tactics. Once a victim was identified, the foreign operatives took over to execute the fraud.

"Nigerian accomplices were recruited by the foreign kingpins to prospect for victims online, targeting mostly Americans, Canadians, Mexicans, and Europeans," Uwujaren said.

The EFCC seized computers, mobile phones, and vehicles during the raid. Uwujaren also noted that the agency is working with international partners to investigate ties to organized crime networks.

The Big Leaf Building had become a hub for elaborate scams, targeting unsuspecting individuals with promises of love and wealth. The EFCC described the operation as one of the largest fraud busts in recent years.

This crackdown highlights Nigeria's ongoing efforts to combat cybercrime. The EFCC has ramped up investigations and collaborations with global agencies to address rising fraud cases linked to fake investments and romance scams.

Uwujaren emphasized the importance of international cooperation in tackling such crimes. "We are committed to unmasking the criminal networks behind these operations," he said.

This high-profile bust sends a strong message about Nigeria's determination to dismantle fraud rings. The EFCC's actions reflect its commitment to restoring trust and protecting victims worldwide.