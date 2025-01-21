Massive Fire at Turkish Ski Resort: 66 Dead, 51 Injured as Flames Engulf Hotel, Shocking Scenes of Desperate Jumps and Smoke-Filled Chao

A tragic fire at a ski resort hotel in northwestern Turkey has resulted in the deaths of 66 people, with 51 others injured. The fire broke out on the morning of January 21, 2025, at the Kartalkaya resort, located 170 kilometers from the Turkish capital, Ankara. The devastating incident was confirmed by Turkey's Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, who stated, "66 citizens lost their lives, and 51 others were wounded. Our pain is great."

The fire erupted around 3:27 AM in the 12-story hotel where approximately 230 people were staying. A video showing the aftermath of the blaze quickly circulated online. It revealed thick black smoke billowing from the rooftop of the resort, while flames could be seen coming from several windows. Emergency responders, including firefighters, raced to the scene, rescuing people from the building's windows and attempting to contain the rapidly spreading fire.

Eyewitnesses at the scene described the chaotic scene as guests inside the hotel desperately tried to escape the flames. Some resorted to using bedsheets, tying them together to create makeshift ropes in an attempt to lower themselves down from the building. The fire's swift spread left many with limited options, and several guests tragically jumped from the windows, hoping to survive. Authorities later confirmed that at least two people died attempting to flee by jumping.

Survivors of the incident reported hearing screams and cries for help long before the fire escalated. Baris Salgur, a worker at a nearby hotel, recounted what he saw to local television channel NTV. "I heard screams around midnight," Salgur said. "Hotel residents were shouting for help, asking for blankets, and some said they would jump. We did what we could to help. We brought rope, pillows, and a sofa. Some people jumped once the flames approached them."

The fire's rapid onset and intensity caused widespread panic among those trapped inside. Many guests and workers struggled to find safe exits as the fire quickly consumed the building. The intense smoke and heat forced some individuals to attempt dangerous escapes, which led to multiple fatalities. Survivors are being treated for injuries, including burns and smoke inhalation, at nearby hospitals. Emergency services remain on-site to conduct further rescues and assist with evacuation efforts.

The Kartalkaya resort, a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, was severely damaged by the fire. Investigations into the cause of the blaze are underway, though initial reports suggest that the fire might have started in the early hours of the morning, catching many guests off guard.

The Turkish government has expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and promised full support to the victims' families. Minister Yerlikaya said, "We will not rest until we understand how this could happen and ensure that such a disaster never repeats itself."

As firefighters continue to battle the aftermath of the blaze, the town is in mourning, and the nation is left to reckon with the loss of so many lives. The incident has sparked widespread public concern over fire safety measures in tourist accommodations, especially in areas where winter activities are common. The government has vowed to improve safety regulations and provide greater oversight of hospitality venues to prevent further tragedies.