Massive Blaze Shuts Down Heathrow Airport, Sparks Global Travel Chaos as Over 1,300 Flights Disrupted and 100,000 Stranded

Heathrow Airport, one of the world's busiest airports, closed all operations on Friday, March 21, 2025, after a huge fire at a nearby electrical substation caused a major power outage. More than 1,300 flights were disrupted globally, affecting over 100,000 travelers.

The airport confirmed the shutdown in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage." Officials announced that Heathrow will remain closed until 11:59 p.m. local time.

Footage from Hayes, a town west of London, showed the substation fire raging, with thick smoke rising into the sky. The blaze caused widespread power outages in surrounding areas, shutting down businesses and leaving homes in the dark.

The London Fire Brigade reported that around 70 firefighters were battling the flames. "This will be a prolonged incident, with crews remaining on scene throughout the night," officials said. Over 150 people were evacuated from the area as a safety measure.

Travelers were warned to avoid Heathrow, as planes had already begun diverting early Friday. Flights from Perth, Paris, and New York were rerouted to other airports, including Shannon Airport in Ireland. British Airways and Virgin Atlantic redirected several flights to Gatwick Airport.

Some inbound flights to Heathrow from the United States were forced to turn around midair. A United Airlines flight from San Francisco was diverted to Washington, D.C., instead of continuing to London. Other flights returned to their original departure points.

The closure caused significant travel chaos across the United Kingdom. Edinburgh Airport saw heavy congestion as stranded travelers scrambled for alternative routes. Passengers vented their frustration on social media, sharing images of packed terminals and long queues.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire, but the impact on global air travel was immediate. Heathrow, which handled nearly 84 million passengers in 2024 and connects to over 200 destinations, is a key global hub. "Heathrow is one of the major hubs of the world," said Ian Petchenik, spokesman for FlightRadar24.

The disruption is expected to last well into Saturday, as emergency crews continue their efforts. Firefighters warned that more delays could follow due to ongoing safety checks and power restoration work. Heathrow Airport has advised passengers to check with their airlines for the latest updates before heading to the airport.

The fire also triggered a ripple effect, affecting flights worldwide and forcing airlines to make last-minute changes. Aviation experts said the incident highlights how crucial power infrastructure is to the smooth operation of global travel networks.

Officials have not ruled out further flight cancellations or delays as the situation develops. Meanwhile, crews on the ground are working around the clock to restore power and bring operations back to normal. For now, tens of thousands of travelers remain stranded.