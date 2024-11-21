Massachusetts Woman Mauled to Death, Had Her Arm Ripped Off by Her Own Pitbull

An elderly woman was attacked and killed by her own dog in Boston on Monday, Nov. 18.

Jeriline Brady-McGinnis, 73, was mauled by her pit bull Buddha outside their home on Dennison Street in Roxbury around 4:30 p.m.

"She got attacked some way and they ripped her arm," Brady-McGinnis' landlord and close friend Jean McGuire told reporters.

The Dog Also Attacked Brady-McGinnis' Husband, Two Boston Police Officers

Investigators said the dog also attacked Brady-McGinnis's husband and as officers were rendering aid to the victim, police said the same dog came back and charged at them.

Brady-McGinnis' husband was attacked by the dog as he tried to save his wife and the two Boston police officers. All four were rushed to the hospital. Brady-McGinnis died in surgery, according to McGuire.

Police said the officers and Brady-McGinnis's husband had "non-life threatening injuries." They later confirmed the dog was shot but that his status Tuesday was "unknown."

Brady-McGinnis Had Four Dogs, Kept Them in Cages

The Boston Police homicide unit is looking into the attack because the injuries were so serious. McGuire said Brady-McGinnis's four dogs were a risk. "They had too many dogs. And they put them in cages. Don't put your dog in a cage. You've got to keep them from fighting or whatever. But you know you stay out of people's business," she said.

Neighbors told local news outlets they were also scared of the dogs, adding that they barked loudly and often. The dog — described as a pit bull mix — was taken by animal control officials and treated for its injuries, but it was later euthanized "to prevent further suffering," NBC Boston reported, citing the Boston Parks and Recreation Department.

Three other dogs were also seized from the home and are being cared for, animal control officials told the station.