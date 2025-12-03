Massachusetts Teachers Charged After Video Showed One of Them 'Thrusting' with 14-Year-Old Child on Lap

Two Massachusetts brothers, who worked as elementary school teachers, have been charged with indecent assault of a child.

The Boylston Police Department said it arrested two employees of the Boylston Berlin Regional School District and charged them with multiple counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.

The teachers have been identified as Benjamin Dillman, 26, who is a fifth-grade teacher at Boylston Elementary School, and Peter Dillman, 24, a paraprofessional at the same school. Benjamin is also charged with one count of assault and battery. Both have pleaded not guilty.

According to the charging documents, investigators came across video footage allegedly showed Benjamin allowing a child to sit on his lap and straddle him as he lay on the ground while making a "subtle, thrusting 'humping' motion."

The documents also alleged that Benjamin gave girls "intimate style hugs" and gave a boy a massage from behind "for what is estimated to be two minutes." Peter Dillman, according to the reported documents, is also accused of embracing a young girl and rubbing his private area on her abdomen.

The charging documents allege that while the brothers worked at the school, they were "not part of the after-school program and had no permission to be there or be part of the supervision that evening."

"I can assure you that upon becoming aware of the situation, I immediately invoked the support of governmental agencies and involved local law enforcement authorities," Boylston Regional School District interim Superintendent Albert G. Ganem Jr. said to parents in the wake of the teachers' arrest.