Massachusetts Police Chief Arrested in School Parking Lot for Soliciting Sexual Acts in Exchange for Money

The chief of the Cheshire Police Department was arrested in a school parking lot on Thursday night and accused of soliciting sex for a fee.

Michael Alibozek, 53, of Adams was arrested on Nov. 6 and charged with soliciting sex for a fee, according to the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office.

As reported by Masslive, Alibozek had been communicating online with an undercover state police detective and arranged for a meet-up at 9:45 p.m. on Thursday night, at the Hoosac Valley Middle and High School, the district attorney's office said.

When he arrived at the scene, he was taken into custody by the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit, assisted by troopers in the Massachusetts State Police Cheshire barracks, according to the DA's office.

Alibozek was relieved of his duty as chief of the Cheshire Police Department after his arrest and placed on paid administrative leave by the Cheshire town administrator and the chair of the Cheshire Select Board, the office said.

His town-issued gun was also seized and he no longer has access to the police station. An emergency select board meeting was scheduled for Friday afternoon to appoint an acting chief. The results of that meeting were not immediately available on Friday evening.

Alibozek was hired as chief in 2022, after having served for about five years in the department (previously as a sergeant). He will be arraigned on Monday in Central Berkshire District Court.