A mother and son are facing 20 years in prison for incest after the son's wife walked in on them having sex. Tony Lavoie, 43, from Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was caught engaging in sexual intercourse with his 63-year-old mother, Cheryl Lavoie, by his wife, Lori, at their residence on May 20.

According to the police report, officer Mark Kaddy, arrived at the address on Clarendon Street after receiving reports of a disturbance and were met by Lori's cousin, Joan Scarale. Scarale told the officer that Lori called her about walking in on her husband having sex with his biological mother on the couch in the living room. She said Lori saw her mother-in-law naked on top of her husband before calling 911.

'It Just Happened'

The officer then spoke to the mother and son separately and both admitted that they had consensual sexual relations, with both saying it was the first time it had happened, the officer reported.

"I don't want to talk about it, I made a mistake and I am embarrassed enough as it is," the officer reported Tony saying when asked he was asked what happened. When he pressed Tony about how it happened, he responded by saying, "I don't know. It just happened."

When Cheryl was asked the same question, she said that in the months leading up to the sexual encounter, she and her son had grown incredibly close and they started having sex after they began kissing.

Charged with Incest

After speaking to everyone involved, the officer concluded that there was sufficient evidence to charge the mother and son with incest and issued them a summons to appear in a district court on Aug 20.

When Tony and Cheryl were both arraigned last week, they were released on personal recognizance and ordered by the judge to stay away from each other, according to court documents. They both pleaded not guilty, according to court records. They are scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on Oct. 27.

The incest charge is a felony, and according to state laws, a person convicted of incest can be "punished by imprisonment in state prison for not more than 20 years or in the house of correction for not more than 2 1/2 years."