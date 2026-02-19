Massachusetts Man Who Killed His Ex-Girlfriend After Finding Out She was Meeting Another Man, Sentenced

A Massachusetts man who had his initial sentence for the murder of his ex-girlfriend vacated by Maine's highest court received a similar sentence during a second hearing.

Jason Servil was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Monday over the slaying of Alice Abbott, a 20-year-old woman who was found dead at a Skowhegan home on July 16, 2022.

According to prosecutors, Servil, who was 19 at the time of the murder, was in a relationship with Abbott. The pair met online and Servil stayed at a property belonging to Abbott's parents for weeks. The couple eventually broke up and afterward, Servil found out Abbott was meeting another man through her Facebook page.

Abbott had approximately 100 stab wounds on her body. Servil was charged with her murder on July 18, 2022. He was also charged with aggravated assault after prosecutors said he used a crowbar to attack a male friend of Abbott's who was at the home. Servil was indicted by a grand jury on both of those charges on Aug. 25, 2022.

On Jan. 17, 2024, Servil pleaded guilty to both charges after reaching an agreement with prosecutors. The parties agreed to a 45-year cap on the murder charge with the understanding that Servil could argue for a lesser sentence during a hearing on April 12, 2024.

During his first sentencing hearing, Servil was sentenced to 45 years in prison on the murder charge and a 10-year concurrent prison sentence for the aggravated assault charge. He was also ordered to pay $2,320 in restitution.

During the sentencing hearing, Abbott's brother, Clifford Warren, leapt across the courtroom and attacked Servil. Warren was then subdued by a Somerset County corrections officer.

Servil later appealed his sentence because Abbott's obituary, which had been obtained independently by the court, was read into the record during his sentencing hearing and a copy was not provided to him before the hearing.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled on Aug. 7, 2025, to vacate Servil's sentence and have him resentenced before a different judge. On Monday, Judge Jeffrey Hjelm sentenced Servil to 45 years in prison for the murder and a 10-year concurrent prison sentence for the aggravated assault charge.

The defense had requested 30 years on the murder count and 10 years, all suspended, with three years of probation on the aggravated assault charge to run consecutive to the murder sentence.