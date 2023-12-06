A 42-year-old man died outside a restaurant in Saugus, Massachusetts, in a tragic accident on Saturday, Dec. 2, according to the Essen County District Attorney's Office.

The death of Patrick Kenney Jr. caused by a knife necklace that he was wearing, and that he accidentally tripped in the restaurant's parking lot, somehow cutting himself with the knife pendant, as reported by Boston 25.

Kenney was pronounced dead at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston a short time after he was injured. A search for "knife necklace" reveals a necklace with a knife as a pendant.

A law enforcement source confirms that Kenney was at the restaurant celebrating a birthday with a group of people. And that the incident happened after the party was over, when he was walking towards a bus the group rented to take them to the eatery and back home.

At first, police believed Kenney had been attacked, but Saugus Police Chief Michael Ricciardelli later announced that it was "accidental and no additional parties are believed to be involved."

Kenney is survived by his wife and two young children. His family is asking for privacy and issued this brief statement: "Our family is mourning the loss of Patrick, focused on his wife Lauren and two young children, and trying to make sense of this horrific tragedy. Patrick was a loving father and husband, brother, son, and loyal friend to many. This is a horrible tragedy."

The official cause of Kenney's death has not yet been determined but the incident is under investigation by the Essex County District Attorney's Office, State Police, and Saugus Police.