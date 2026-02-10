Massachusetts Man Fatally Shot Man at Public Park After He Disrespected His Girlfriend

A 35-year-old Massachusetts man allegedly fatally shot a 40-year-old man last year after his girlfriend claimed the victim disrespected her and taunted that he "do something about it."

Michael Thompson was arrested last Monday and charged with one count of first-degree murder over the killing of Mike Jonas, according to authorities. Thompson's girlfriend, 25-year-old Dayana Slade, was also arrested in connection with the murder. She is facing one count of accessory after the fact.

According to a news release posted by the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, authorities at about 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2025, responded to reports of multiple people being shot at Finnegan Park, in Brockton – about 20 miles south of Boston.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found two victims with gunshot wounds. One, whose identity has not been released, was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the second victim, later identified as Jonas, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Prosecutors said Jonas suffered four gunshot wounds and was also stabbed multiple times during the fatal attack.

Troopers with the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the district attorney's office led the investigation into the shooting.

"Through preliminary investigation, law enforcement learned that an altercation occurred at Finnegan Park immediately prior to the shooting and were able to identify Thompson as the suspected shooter," the release stated. "The defendant was captured on surveillance footage leaving the area in a black Nissan Rogue while accompanied by two women, one of which was identified as Slade."

Local police later located and seized the vehicle as part of the homicide investigation, but Thompson and Slade remained on the run. The U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement worked together to locate the suspects and took them into custody in Lewiston, Maine, on Monday, as reported by The Maine Wire.

Thompson and Slade on Friday appeared for their arraignments in court, where prosecutors shared additional details on the case. Plymouth County Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Kusmin told the court that the duo was at Finnegan Park when Slade told Thompson that Jonas had just disrespected her, adding that she "wanted him to do something about it."

While Slade stayed in the Nissan, Thompson allegedly returned to the park, where he confronted Jonas for disrespecting Slade. A physical altercation reportedly involving at least four people ensued and gunshots rang out a short while later, witnesses told investigators.

"When Mr. Thompson came back to the car, he purportedly was upset, might have been crying, and was covered in blood," Kusmin reportedly said during the hearing. "He immediately got into the passenger seat and told Ms. Slade to drive."

The couple then left the car at Slade's mother's home — leaving an alleged "arsenal" of firearms and other weapons inside the vehicle — before getting rid of their cellphones and fleeing the state.

Thompson is being held without bond while a judge set Slade's bond at $250,000. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. They are currently scheduled to appear in court again for a probable cause hearing on Feb. 26.