Massachusetts Man Fatally Shot After Confronting Graffiti Vandal Who Had 'BLM' and 'Free Palesine' Graffiti on His Walls

A man was fatally shot during an altercation with another man about graffiti at a local Shrewsbury park on Thursday morning, Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early Jr. and Shrewsbury Police Chief Kevin Anderson said.

At 8:47 a.m., Shrewsbury police received a 911 call from a man who said he was being attacked by another man near Jordan Park, which is just east of Lake Quinsigamond and south of Route 9 off Lake Quinsigamond Avenue. During the 911 call, the dispatcher heard gunshots.

"While officers were responding, dispatch advised that they could actually hear shots on the 911 call. When officers arrived, they located a victim, provided medical attention, and that victim was transported to a local hospital where, tragically, he died of his injuries," Anderson said.

Victim Confronted the Suspect Over a Spray Painting, Took a Picture of the Suspect

Police said the victim confronted the assailant about graffiti at the park and took a picture, Early said, adding that the 57-year-old victim was shot multiple times.

"The gentleman who was shot was returning from (walking his 6-year-old child) to school when he interacted with the man on the bridge. It appeared that the man was doing some type of spray painting. He took a picture of the man, and that started the altercation," Early said.

Suspect's House Had Exterior Walls Covered in Graffiti

At about 11:45 a.m., police arrested a man outside a home at 29 Edgewater Ave. A few minutes later, members of a SWAT team with a K-9 were seen entering the home. The house is covered with graffiti with the words "Ganga Gardens," "Free Palestine," "Free Congo," "BLM" and "GLM" painted on its exterior walls.

The 26-year-old suspect's name was not released, but he was described as "known to police." It was unclear what charges he would face, Early and Anderson said.

A path that surrounds Jordan Pond was found with dozens of blue spray-painted sayings, including "Calvin Coolidge Crip," and the initials "CC." Neighbors say the graffiti has increased recently. The spray-painted sayings eventually led up to the bridge where the shooting happened.

The suspect is expected to go before a judge on Friday morning.