A video of a woman arguing with the manager after being denied service and claiming she has a disability at a Chef Zone in Hawaii is being circulated on social media.

The clip was originally shared by the woman identified as Malina Fronda on Twitter along with a caption referring to the store's employees as "mask Nazis." Fronda starts filming after being told by the store's employees that they cannot check out the items she wants to purchase as she's not wearing a mask, as required by store policy.

A male staff member, who identifies himself as the store's health and safety manager of the company, tells her that they cannot process the order as she's putting the health of other customers and employees at risk.

'I Have a Breathing Condition'

After being denied service by the manager, Fronda cites the Americans with Disability Act (ADA) and claims she's within her rights to not wear a mask and that she cannot be denied service due to a disability.

"If you have a mask and it works then what's the problem with me not wearing a mask" Fronda asks the manager, who reiterates the store's policy to her.

Fronda then tells the manager refusing service to someone with a disability carries a $95,000 fine before comparing her disability to individuals in wheelchairs.

"You have to provide service to people in wheelchairs just like you have to provide service to me," she says. "You cannot deny me that."

The manager responds by saying that they reserve the right to refuse service to anyone who does not follow the store's rules. Fronda continues to argue that they cannot deny her service based on a disability. "What part of that don't you understand? It's a $95,000 fine according to the ADA Act," she says to him.

'It's Against My HIPAA'

The manager then asks if she's a Chef Zone member before suggesting she can take it up with the membership counter. The checkout attendant then asks Fronda if she has any proof of the medical condition she's suffering from.

"That's against my HIPAA," Fronda says before threatening her with a $25,000 for asking her about her condition. HIPAA stands for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which protects the privacy of patients and their health information. However, HIPAA only applies to healthcare providers and health insurance companies and not retail stores.

"You cannot ask me about my medical condition," Fronda says before the manager tells the employee to take down her membership information so they can turn her over to the authorities. Watch the full video below: