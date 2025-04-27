Masked Man Who Stole Kristi Noem's Gucci Bag With $3K in Cash, Passport Arrested as It Is Revealed Thief Is Illegal Immigrant

An illegal immigrant was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's expensive Gucci handbag, which contained $3,000 in cash along with other personal belongings, according to sources. A second migrant suspect who was also involved in the theft is still at large.

Noem, 53, was on an Easter outing with her family at The Capital Burger in downtown Washington, DC, last Sunday when a hooded, masked man stole her Gucci handbag and fled. Besides $3,000, the bag contained Noem's makeup kit, driver's license, passport, medicines, apartment keys, a DHS access badge, and several blank checks. Police said the they are trying to track the second suspect.

Suspect Illegal Immigrant

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, was arrested by DC Metro Police along with the Secret Service, sources said. NBC News reported that the suspect arrested was staying in the country illegally.

In a statement, the Secret Service said, "'For the safety of our agents and officers, we are not in a position to confirm or comment at this time. Should criminal charges be filed, the Department of Homeland Security will provide public information in accordance with established procedures."

According to reports, a man sitting alone at a nearby table managed to steal Noem's purse when no one was paying attention.

A source told CNN that surveillance video captured the suspect sitting at an empty table right next to Noem before stealing her bag. The man then used his left foot to pull the bag toward himself, moving it out of Noem's reach.

The suspect then glanced around the restaurant, grabbed the bag, hid it under his jacket, and quickly fled. Noem didn't realize what had happened until she got up from her table and noticed her purse was missing.

Speaking to Vince Coglianese on his podcast, The Vince Show, earlier this week, Noem said: "He hooked it with his foot and dragged it a few steps away and dropped a coat over it and took it.

"I think I was a busy grandma with four grandkids under the age of 4, and I was taking care of them and feeding them food and enjoying my family, yeah, but certainly had my purse even touching my feet."

Arrested at Last

The brazen theft stands out, especially given that Noem is constantly watched by a Secret Service team. Ronald Layton, a 26-year Secret Service veteran, told The New York Times, "It's embarrassing as hell."

Layton also said that he wasn't completely shocked by the incident, explaining that it's not unusual for those being protected to occasionally seek more privacy while spending time with family.

In the same interview, Noem said that her purse has not been returned to her, meaning her passport, DHS security badge, and other items are still missing. She also revealed that she believes the thief is a professional.

"It was professionally done. It tells me that this happens all the time to people and that they live in communities where this is a danger," she said.