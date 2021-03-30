Maryland Mother Cuts 3-Yr-Old Daughter's Neck With Scissors

A Montgomery County woman allegedly cut her three-year-old daughter's neck with scissors. The woman, identified as Anne Catherine Akers, 28, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The heinous incident was reported to police by a relative who said he had observed blood on the floor, police said. Reportedly, police officials responded to Aker's home in the Wheaton-Glenmont area around 10:50 AM on Saturday after receiving the call from the relative. Doctors who treated the child at the hospital said that the swift action of the police is the reason why the child is alive.

Blood and a pair of scissors were lying on the floor when authorities entered the residence. The officers found the kid with a laceration on her neck on the floor of a bedroom. Police said the officers removed a blanket Akers was holding when they discovered her three-year-old daughter with "life-threatening injuries" on the kid's neck.

Who is Anne Catherine Akers?

Anne Catherine Akers is a 28-year-old woman who lives with her three-year-old daughter in the 13000 block of Hathaway Drive in the Wheaton-Glenmont area, according to reports. She has been booked on charges of murder, count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of first-degree child abuse, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Akers is currently being held without bond at the Central Processing Unit. She had already appeared before a judge on Monday where she was ordered to meet with a psychiatrist for a mental health evaluation to see if she's fit for standing a trial for the attempted murder, according to further reports.

Doctors at the hospital who treated the child said that the swift actions of the officers helped save the child. "We gotta thank the police for their prompt actions here," Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy told media. "Some people stepped up and did the right thing. This child is alive because of that."

