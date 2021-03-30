Lil Nas X's 666 Nike Satan Sneakers Aren't Satanic But The Price is, Say Twitter Fans

Lil Nas X has upped his game of social media controversy as he released his limited edition of evil 666 pairs of custom Nike shoes. Nas X's latest blood-infused Nike has captured the attention of millions after the March 26 release of his latest music video "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)".

The video showcases gay sex with various iterations of Satan. While the openly gay music superstar's "Montero" video, indulging in sex with the devil fantasy, spurred an initial homophobic backlash, the Satan shoes drew a veritable tsunami on social media.

It seems fans of the Gay singer likes the Satanic 666 Nike edition as they complain about its price and not why the shoes were infused with blood. Lil Nas X Satan Sneakers were sold out shortly after going on sale Monday, at a price of $1,018 per pair.

Taking to Twitter, one of Lil Nas X followers wrote: "The only thing satanic about Lil Nas x's satan shoes is that damn price SHEESSHH" while another added, "This man is going places, but not heaven," which was retweeted by Lil Nas X himself.

Nike Says it Has Nothnig to Do with Nas X

Meanwhile, Nike revealed that it has nothing to do with the latest Satanic shoe edition of Lil Nas X. "We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF," a spokesperson for Nike told the media further adding that the shoemaking giant did not design or release these shoes and that they do not endorse the blood-infused sneakers.

MSCHF Employees Donate Blood to Lil Nas X's Satanic Sneakers

Reportedly, six employees of MSCHF drew their own blood to donate to Lil Nas X's 'satanic sneakers.' The Brooklyn brand MSCHF, who is selling the shoes claimed that "about six" of their employees drew their own blood to donate to the making of Lil Nas X's fashion endeavor. "Uhhhhhh yeah hahah not medical professionals we did it ourselves lol," said MSCHF co-founder Daniel Greenberg.

While some said that his latest Satan seducing video "Call Me By Your Name" is one of the best new songs they've ever heard in 2021, others said that it is corrupting the minds of children.

The two-time Grammy winner, 21, said: "I'll be honest all this backlash is putting an emotional toll on me. i try to cover it with humor but it's getting hard. my anxiety is higher than ever and stream call me by your name on all platforms now!"

Lil Nas X Reveal He's Gay

Lil Nas X publicly opened up about his sexuality on June 30, 2019, the last day of Pride Month. Nas X tweeted, "some of y'all already know, some of y'all don't care, some of y'all not gone fwm no more."

Call Me By Your Name: Video

Nas X's lap dance with devil video is currently holding the 6th spot on Youtube's Trending page, according to his fans. While some even think "Call Me By Your Name" is that song of the summer. Watch the video: