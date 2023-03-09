Maryland Man Who Spray-Painted 'Groomer' on Public Libraries During Pride Week, Charged After Cops find Child Porn, Diapers and Child-Sized Dolls at His Home

A former Prince George's County, Maryland, school librarian who was arrested on vandalism and hate crime charges after defacing public libraries last year has been hit with a new charge of possessing child pornography.

As WTOP News reported, Charles Sutherland, 31, was caught on video last June spray-painting the word "groomer" on entrances to public libraries as Capital Pride Week festivities were taking place.

Sutherland was Charged with Hate Crime Over the Vandalism

In late August, Sutherland is scheduled to go on trial in Prince George's County, where he faces eight different vandalism and hate crime charges in connection with the damage to the two county libraries.

At the time of his arrest, Sutherland was a school librarian at Northview Elementary School in Bowie.He has been on administrative leave with Prince George's County Public Schools since his arrest last June.

Cops Found Child Porn Images, Diapers and Child-Sized Doll While Executing Search

Court documents said when police took him into custody, he consented to a search of his home and admitted that there were images of child pornography on his computer. In addition, police also found diapers and dolls around his apartment, including a child-sized doll in his bed.

Sutherland is alleged to have told police that he had no children, and no nieces or nephews. While the computer was seized by police in June of 2022, the forensic processing of it wasn't finished until January.

Montgomery County police arrested Sutherland on six misdemeanor counts of possession of child pornography in early February. Last week, a judge ordered that he remain held without bond. Since then, his lawyer has appealed, with the hopes that he would continue to be released on home detention to his parents' residence in College Park. Sutherland is scheduled to go on trial in Montgomery County next month.