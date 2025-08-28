Maryland Man Who Killed Black Neighbor Because He was Playing Loud Music, Sentenced

An Anne Arundel County man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2024 murder of his next-door neighbor who was a promising boxer.

Nicholas Francis Giroux, 37, of Odenton, was sentenced to life plus 20 years for first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Isaiah Olugbemi. Giroux pleaded guilty to murder on February 28, 2025.

"Mr. Olugbemi was a father and rising star in amateur boxing," said Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. "This was a cruel and senseless murder that took the life of someone with great promise."

Leitess added, "the callousness and lack of remorse on the part of this Defendant is really disturbing. He deserves this sentence. And to the family and friends of Mr. Olugbemi, I hope that today provides some sense of justice for this terrible ordeal."

Giroux and Olugbemi Kept Beefing Over Loud Music

Giroux had been beefing with Olugbemi and his family over loud music, prosecutors said. About two weeks before the murder, police said Giroux confronted Olugbemi and a next-door neighbor while they were having a cookout and playing music in the neighbor's backyard.

On June 17, 2024, Anne Arundel police responded to the 500 block of Meadowmist Way in Odenton, where Olugbemi had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, a video showed Giroux shooting Olugbemi several times until he fell to the ground. Giroux then shot Olugbemi three more times, according to police.

Police said that Giroux showed a gun, but he wasn't arrested because he never pointed the gun at anyone. Police said they interviewed Giroux on June 18, 2024, and he confessed to the murder.

Even during Giroux's jailhouse calls, he admitted to killing Olugbemi over the loud music he played. "This is what happens when you f— with my sleep schedule," he said in one of the recorded calls that was played in court. "You don't wake up."

Olugbemi was a Rising Boxer

Olugbemi was a well-known boxer in the region and dreamed of competing professionally, according to the owner of the Anne Arundel County gym where Olugbemi primarily trained. He considered making that jump to become a professional by the end of 2024. Olugbemi won the National Golden Gloves Championship in Washington, D.C., a month before he was killed, and won another amateur fight the week before he died.