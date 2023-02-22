Maryland Cop Who Exposed Suspect to HIV After Sexually Assaulting Her in Custody Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison

A former Fairmount Heights police officer who was positive for HIV got the maximum sentence for having sex with a suspect who was in his custody back in 2019, potentially exposing her to the virus, officials say

Martique Vanderpool, 33, was sentenced to three years in prison, with credit for time served, after being found guilty by a jury in January on a charge having sex with a suspect who was in his custody, said Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

Vanderpool Threatened the Woman with Jail if She Didn't Agree to Have Sex

Vanderpool and another officer pulled the victim over in the shortly before midnight on Sept. 6, 2019. The officers reportedly told the victim they were going to impound her car after she told them she didn't have her license.

When Vanderpool noticed condoms in the armrest of the victim's vehicle, he asked her if she was a prostitute and suggested they could "work something out," according to the narrative described in court documents.

At the station, Vanderpool allegedly asked, "So what are we going to do about this?" He also allegedly told her they could have sex, or she could go to jail.After the sexual assault, he went on to issue multiple citations, drove her back to the impound lot and returned her vehicle.

Investigation Revealed Vanderpool was HIV-Positive

As reported by Daily Voice, during the investigation, a police spokesperson said that Vanderpool was found to be HIV positive. It was never disclosed whether the woman contracted the virus during the assault. At the time of the incident, Vanderpool was a part-time officer and tendered his resignation following his arrest. Vanderpool had also faced first-degree and second-degree rape charges that a jury didn't agree with.

"Unfortunately, the jury did not agree with all of the charges, and we respect their decision," Braveboy said. "However, our job is to hold offenders accountable, regardless of their profession, to the best of our ability and to seek justice on behalf of our victims. And that is what we did in this case.

"I am very proud of this brave victim for coming forward and having the courage to share her truth," she continued. "I hope that this young victim can move forward in her healing process. My office will remain supportive with any resources or services as needed."