Maryland Christian Youth Group Leader Charged with Sexually Abusing Minors

A Catonsville Christian youth group leader faces nearly 80 charges, including inappropriately touching teenage boys in his care, according to charging documents.

Kevin Guy, 32, is accused of using his position of authority to commit third- and fourth-degree sex offenses between January 2018 and September 2024, according to charging documents. He worked as a youth ministry director at Metro Maryland Youth for Christ for at least five years, court records show.

Former and current students at Metro Maryland Youth for Christ told authorities that the alleged offenses took place at Bishop Cummins Reformed Episcopal Church, at a nearby Taco Bell and at Guy's home in Reisterstown, as reported by The Baltimore Banner.

Guy Accused of Touching Students Inappropriately, Recording Them Showering, Sending Them Explicit Photos on Snapchat

Guy met the victims through the Youth for Christ program, which is offered at schools and churches nationwide. According to the charging documents, Guy allegedly touched teenagers in the youth group inappropriately, told them about his sexual experiences with men.

In one incident, investigators allege Guy set up his cellphone in the bathroom and recorded a student. He is also accused of sending explicit photos of himself to the boys in a group message on Snapchat.

Guy Denies the Allegations, Claims He was Sexually Abused When He was 10 Years Old



Guy denied the allegations in an interview with Baltimore County Police, saying he shared with students that he was sexually abused when he was 10 years old in an effort "to help other people," according to the charging documents.

Guy also said he talked to students about pornography and sex outside of marriage because he "talked to students about everything." He denied sharing explicit details of his sexual history and said he did not recall sending or asking for inappropriate photos, according to the charging documents.

However, two staff members at the Metro Maryland Youth for Christ, including the organization's executive director, said they were aware of an explicit photo Guy sent to students, according to court records.

Police have asked for a search warrant for Guy's Snapchat, his phone and iCloud. Guy is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.