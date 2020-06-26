A New York judge on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by President Donald Trump's brother Robert seeking to block the release of their niece Mary Trump's upcoming tell-all book.

Robert Trump filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in a Queens court, arguing that the book violates a confidentiality agreement related to the settlement of the will of Fred Trump, the president and Robert's father. The non-disclosure clause reportedly states that the family would not "publish any account concerning the litigation of their relationship," unless agreed upon by all parties.

The court dismissed the suit announcing that the case does not fall within its jurisdiction."The court has promptly and correctly held that it lacks jurisdiction to grant the Trump family's baseless request to suppress a book of utmost public importance and concern. We hope this decision will end the matter," Mary Trump's attorney Ted Boutrous said in a statement. Charles Harder, Robert's attorney, said they would refile the suit in Manhattan.

Mary Trump's Tell-All Memoir

Mary's forthcoming book, titled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," is due to be published by Simon & Schuster on July 28 and according to its description, the book "shines a bright light on the dark history of their family in order to explain how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world's health, economic security, and social fabric."

In the book, Mary details "a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse." She also explains how certain events and "general family patterns" created the "damaged" man we call President, including the "strange and harmful relationship between Fred Trump and his two oldest sons, Fred Jr. and Donald."

Mary Can't Publish Book, Says Trump

As previously reported, last week the President said that Mary Trump is "not allowed" to write the book due to the nondisclosure agreement she signed.

"She's not allowed to write a book," Trump said. "You know, when we settled with her and her brother, who I do have a good relationship with — she's got a brother, Fred, who I do have a good relationship with, but when we settled, she has a total ... signed a nondisclosure."

John Bolton's Memoir Allowed for Release



The Trump administration has also tried to block the publication of his former national security adviser John Bolton's memoir, "The Room Where it Happened," claiming that the memoir contained classified information.

"Washed up Creepster John Bolton is a lowlife who should be in jail, money seized, for disseminating, for profit, highly Classified information," Trump tweeted Tuesday. "Remember what they did to the young submarine sailor, but did nothing to Crooked Hillary. I ended up pardoning him - It wasn't fair!"

A federal judge on Saturday allowed Bolton's memoir to be released despite concerns of national security. The room mentioned in the title forms the crux in this memoir of the White House, detailing the workings of the Trump administration.