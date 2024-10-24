Marvin Aneer Jalo: Teen Arrested for Planning ISIS-Style Drone Terror Attack on Phoenix Pride Parade

A teenager has been taken into custody for reportedly planning a drone attack, inspired by ISIS, targeting Phoenix's Pride events. Marvin Aneer Jalo, a 17-year-old from Peoria, near Phoenix, was arrested on October 18 and faces felony charges of terrorism and conspiracy to commit terrorism.

Authorities allege that Jalo had an instructional video on his phone showing an ISIS member creating the explosive Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP), as reported by AZ Family. It is also claimed that he had been communicating with extremists who recruited him through a chatroom in 2023.

Dangerous Plans of Attacking Pride Events

According to the outlet, Jalo allegedly posted that he could "bomb a 2024 Pride Parade and take over the USA" and claimed to have received supplies to make explosives.

Police suspect, based on his messages, that the teen planned to build a "bomb drone" using a remote-controlled device.

"He definitely took steps in the process of putting together something that would act as an explosive," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell told AZ Family.

Mitchell described the teen as having "extremely radical views" and being "homophobic."

The criminal complaint, obtained by AZ Family, revealed that Jalo had searched for information about the Phoenix Pride parade prior to last weekend's festivities.

Investigation On for More Clues

The case is currently under investigation by the Attorney's Office, the FBI, and two local police departments. "These are serious charges. They do come with mandatory prison sentences," Mitchell said.

According to Mitchell, Jalo is currently being held on a cash-only bond set at $1 million.

The Attorney's Office said that Jalo had "intentionally or knowingly [provided] advice, assistance, direction or management of an act of terrorism." They emphasized that his intent was " 'to further the goals, desires, aims, public pronouncements, manifestos or political objectives" of ISIS.

The teenager is accused of engaging in chatrooms from November 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024, where he allegedly discussed the "supplies needed to make an improvised explosive device."

The Pride celebrations proceeded without any incidents and were attended by Governor Katie Hobbs and former UN Ambassador Susan Rice.

Earlier this year, prior to Pride Month in June, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security alerted that a foreign terrorist organization and its supporters might target venues and events.

In response, major cities like New York City increased security measures for their June events. Phoenix's Pride events take place in October, coinciding with LGBT History Month, instead of June due to the extreme summer heat in the city.