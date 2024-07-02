Florida Man Arrested After He was Caught on Camera Doing Donut Burnouts on Pride Street Mural

St. Petersburg Police have arrested the man who was captured on video doing donuts on a St. Pete Pride mural, causing more than $1,000 in damages.

According to St. Pete Police, Christian Maier, 18, was behind the wheel of the vehicle captured on video on May 22 doing "doughnut-burnouts," which damaged the mural.

Maier was booked on charges of felony criminal mischief and racing or stunt driving on a public street, the police department said in a news release.

The Progressive Pride street mural, located at the intersection of Central Avenue and 25th Street, was vandalized May 22, when surveillance footage captured a blue, two-door vehicle spinning out and doing doughnuts over the mural, police previously said.

In the news release Monday, police said Maier was captured on video about 3:45 a.m. that day "recklessly maneuvering his car in a way to leave several tire marks across the mural and causing significant damage."

In February, a 19-year-old Clearwater man was arrested in connection to a similar incident in Delray Beach. Police say Dylan Brewer did burnouts over an LGBTQ+ street mural at the intersection of Northeast First Street and Northeast Second Avenue on Feb. 4.

Brewer was charged with one felony count of criminal mischief over $1,000 and one count of reckless driving. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Records show Maier was released from the Pinellas County Jail after posting a $5,500 bond Monday. He has pleaded not guilty through an attorney. Police said the investigation is ongoing.