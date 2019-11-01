Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to see several changes after the end of Infinity Saga. With the end of Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark/Iron Man, Marvel has officially entered into a whole new phase that promises numerous developments. As per some recent update, Marvel Studios is reportedly planning to introduce a whole new Hulk in the next Avengers movie.

In MCU, Hulk has remained one of the most important characters. The character was first introduced in The Hulk where Edward Norton played the role of Bruce Banner. However, since the very first Avengers movie, the character is being played by Mark Ruffalo. The character's arch also changed significantly from the first Avengers to the recently released Avengers: Endgame movie. At first, Hulk was shown more destructive but Banner managed to control him and finally brought Smart Hulk in light.

Now that fans got a good view of Smart Hulk, there are reports that Marvel Studios is likely going to bring a new version of The Hulk. As per WeGotThisCovered, Marvel Studios wants to bring in the Amadeus Cho version of Hulk, which apparently becomes a logical solution, especially when Smart Hulk faced several injuries after using all the six Infinity Stones.

As per the Marvel comics, the major difference between Bruce Banner's Hulk and Amadeus Cho's Hulk is that Banner seems afraid of Hulk, and hates it along with the other incarnations that spun out from his creation. He fears that Hulk will kill or wipe out any or all in existence whoever will come on his way. However, Amadeus Cho's Hulk is simply based out of shame and all his actions are driven by regrets. The shame of the things that he cannot change about himself and that Hulk plays with it. At the same time, Cho's Hulk is lucid and more intelligent.

As of now, fans can only speculate about Hulk becoming Amadeus Cho's Hulk in the forthcoming Avengers movie. But it is assumed that there are various alterations that fans are going to see when Marvel will return with a brand new set of superhero movies that are slated to release in 2020 and 2021. It was revealed earlier today that Disney and Marvel Studios will continue their plan of releasing at least three movies a year in the future.

For the 2020 release, we have movies like solo Black Widow movie, Thor 4, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, and others.