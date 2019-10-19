James Gunn is currently handling two mammoth projects for both Marvel and DC Comics. For DC Comics, he is working on Suicide Squad 2 and for Marvel Cinematic Universe, he is preparing for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Recently he talked about Gamora's story and how it was played out in Avengers: Endgame movie.

In a recent fan Q&A with his fans on Instagram, James Gunn revealed his opinions on Gamora's (Zoe Saldana) storyline. James Gunn, who recently commented on Martin Scorsese's comment on Marvel movies, was asked if he was unhappy after seeing Gamora's death. Gunn responded by saying:

"No. It was all discussed beforehand," via CinemaBlend.

Avengers: Endgame movie showed all the major Avengers uniting together to go back in time and get the Infinity Stones before Thanos would get his hands on each of them. In the process of doing that, we saw how the Black Widow gave her life so that Clint Barton/Hawkeye will get the Soul Stone. In Avengers: Infinity War, we saw Thanos sacrificing Gamora to get his hands of Soul Stone.

However, when the Avengers traveled back in time, Gamora was still alive and was working alongside Thanos. She was on her mission to help her father to get all the six Infinity Stones. After she had a change of heart, she helped the Avengers in their fight against Thanos and his army before leaving into the unknown cosmos of 2023.

The final moments of Avengers: Endgame movie featured how Peter Quill aka Star-Lord was sitting in his spaceship and was looking in the space for Gamora. Fans are expecting that alongside Thor, all the remaining Guardians will travel to space to look for Gamora. The third volume in the series will be directed by James Gunn and he will try to start the movie right from the events showed in Avengers: Endgame.

Even though James Gunn mentioned in his live interaction with his fans that everything was discussed beforehand, the discussion may not necessarily involve directors, Joe and Anthony Russo. The Russo Brothers previously claimed that they did not consult with James Gunn when they were working on Guardians of the Galaxy's characters for the Infinity War.

James Gunn's Suicide Squad 2 will release on August 6, 2021. On the other hand, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will release in 2022.