Post its brief theatrical run in the US earlier in November, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman hit the SVOD platform, Netflix by the end of that month and it's safe to say the project is done and dusted. But it's only getting started in being reviewed as a potential award contender in Hollywood with the film already running to bag a VFX Oscar nomination.

2019 has been a great year for films that relied on CGI technology, especially Marvel Studios, who used impressive de-ageing effects in movies such as Captain Marvel. And also depended on CGI based battle sequences for quite a few of its titles like Avengers: Endgame.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker also running for Oscar nomination

There was no question the Disney owned studio would also run to bag VFX nominations for both Marvel films mentioned above. But the Mouse House isn't the only media giant pushing to get itself an Oscar nomination in the VFX category.

Other titles from this year like Gemini Man, Alita: Battle Angel are also among the list. It shouldn't come as a surprise since both films raised eyebrows in Hollywood for its de-ageing effects as well as game-changing fusion of CGI and motion capture to produce a hyper-real performance. Here's the rest of the movies running for nominations:

Ad Astra

The Aeronauts

Aladdin

Alita: Battle Angel

Cats

Dumbo

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Ford v Ferrari

Jumanji: The Next Level

The Lion King

Men in Black: International

Midway

1917

Spider-Man: Far from Home

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Terminator: Dark Fate

Cats trailer recently had the internet's attention as well but for an entirely different reason. The movie received enormous backlash for its style of digital fur technology used to breathe life into those cat-like characteristic features. But nonetheless, its also among the list of movies attempting to bag itself a VFX Oscar nom.

Gemini Man, Captain Marvel, Terminator: Dark Fate are also in the list and have received praise for using impressive de-ageing effects

From twenty, the list will be brought down to ten by the Academy's Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee later this month. And the selected ten films will take part in nominations voting. The official nominees will be announced on January 13. The 92nd annual Academy Awards will take place on February 9.