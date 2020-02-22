In an attempt to emerge as a multi-planetary species, space agencies like NASA and private space companies like SpaceX are trying to colonize Mars in the near future. Even though considered a distant dream due to problems like space radiation and lack of a proper environment, the head of Mars Society believes that hundreds of thousands of humans will live comfortably on Mars by 2100.

Technology will help humans to survive on Mars

Dr Robert Zubrin, an American aerospace engineer who currently heads the Mars Society believes that technological advancements will play a crucial role in helping humans to land and survive on Mars. Zubrin made these remarks while talking with WP Magazyn, and during the interview, he expressed his excitement regarding humanity's next adventure in space.

"I am convinced that by the end of the century, the Mars colony will count 10s if not 100,000 residents. And these people will, step by step, using the latest tools and technology, adapt the environment to their needs. Because one of the priorities for off-world colonies has to be strong independence from resource shipments from Earth," said Zubrin, Express.co.uk reports.

Zubrin added that humans should master the technique of harvesting plants and extracting raw materials on the Red Planet to survive there. He also made it clear that we should try to control the hostile climate on Mars for long term survival.

Who will succeed in Mars landing, NASA or SpaceX?

During the talk, Zubrin predicted that Elon Musk's SpaceX will land humans on Mars before NASA. As per Zubrin, Musk's determination will help to achieve the goal of Red Planet colonization before the United States space agency.

Earlier, Musk had claimed that the future government on Mars will be based on direct democracy. The South African billionaire had also made it clear that he wishes to live on Mars despite narrow chances of survival.