Marry My Husband Episode 3: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Marry My Husband episode 3 will air on tvN on Monday (January 8) at 8:50 pm KST. It stars Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, and Song Ha Yoon. The mini-series is based on a web novel, which was serialized into a webtoon. People in Korea can watch the first episode on TV and stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans in South Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video.

The romance revenge drama premiered on tvN on Monday (January 1) at 8:50 pm KST. It tells the story of an ordinary woman who witnessed the extramarital affair between her husband and best friend. The female protagonist gets murdered after she finds out about their relationship. She returns in time and tries to reverse her dismal fate.

Here is everything about Marry My Husband episode 3, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Marry My Husband episode 3:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

A preview for Marry My Husband episode 3 features troubled moments for Park Min Hwan and Jung Soo Min. The actors recently opened up about their characters. According to the cast members, they chose this project because they found it interesting.

"Starting from when I first received the script, I found it interesting that [Park Min Hwan] was an unambiguous, clear-cut bad character, and that was the aspect of the role I found most appealing. I tried to keep Park Min Hwan from coming off as merely a comedic character. To portray his two-faced nature dramatically, I carefully controlled the balance between his tough and weak sides," actor Park Min Hwan said.