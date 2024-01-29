Marry My Husband Episode 10: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Marry My Husband episode 10 will air on tvN on Tuesday (January 30) at 8:50 pm KST. It stars Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, and Song Ha Yoon. The mini-series is based on a web novel, which was serialized into a webtoon. People in Korea can watch the next episode on TV and stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans in South Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video.

The romance revenge drama premiered on tvN on Monday (January 1) at 8:50 pm KST. It tells the story of an ordinary woman who witnessed the extramarital affair between her husband and best friend. The female protagonist gets murdered after she finds out about their relationship. She gets a second chance in life and tries to reverse her dismal fate.

Here is everything about Marry My Husband episode 10, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romance revenge drama will air its next episode on tvN on Tuesday (January 30) at 8:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Marry My Husband episode 10:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

A preview for Marry My Husband episode 10 follows Kang Ji Won and Yoo Ji Hyeok, portrayed by Na In Woo. The actor opened up about his character. According to the cast members, the viewers can look forward to a thrilling revenge plot and a heart-fluttering romance in the mini-series.

"Acting together with Park Min Young was by far the best. Park Min Young has more acting experience and was excellent at expressing her character, so I could naturally immerse myself in Yoo Ji Hyeok's character. I hope viewers can feel the catharsis of a thrilling revenge drama and heart-fluttering romance by paying attention to the appearance of Kang Ji Won, who is living her life for the second time, taking revenge and the narrative of my character Yoo Ji Hyeok," he said.