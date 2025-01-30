Married World Champion Figure Skaters Among Passengers on American Airlines Flight During Fatal Collision: Report

Former world champion figure skaters Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were among the passengers on an American Airlines plane that crashed into the Potomac River near Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night, according to Russian state media reports.

Shishkova and Naumov, who were married, won the 1994 World Figure Skating Championships in pairs skating. The couple had been living in the United States since at least 1998 and had dedicated their careers to training young skaters. Their son, Maxim Naumov, a competitive U.S. figure skater, was also feared to have been on board the ill-fated flight, according to reports from Russia's TASS and RIA news agencies.

Maxim had recently participated in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas, which took place from January 20-26. The couple was reportedly returning from the event along with a group of young skaters. Russian news outlet Mash published a list of 13 skaters who were believed to be on the plane. Many of them were children of Russian emigrants living in the United States.

Among the other reported passengers was Inna Volyanskaya, a former Soviet figure skater and coach. Volyanskaya was affiliated with a Washington-based figure skating club, according to the club's website.

Authorities said the crash occurred after a mid-air collision between the American Airlines regional passenger jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport. The collision sent both aircraft into the frigid waters of the Potomac River. Emergency response teams were quickly dispatched to the scene, but officials described the conditions on the water as extremely rough, with strong winds and freezing temperatures making rescue efforts more difficult.

The exact cause of the collision remains under investigation. Aviation and military officials are working to determine what led to the crash and whether any warnings were issued before the impact. Search teams are continuing to look for survivors, but authorities have not yet provided a confirmed list of casualties.

Shishkova and Naumov were widely respected in the figure skating world. After their competitive career, they became prominent coaches in the United States, guiding many young skaters to national and international competitions. Their son, Maxim, followed in their footsteps, competing in singles events for the United States.

The skating community has expressed shock and sadness over the news. Fellow athletes, coaches, and fans have shared tributes on social media, remembering the couple's contributions to the sport and their lasting impact on young skaters.

As rescue operations continue, officials urge caution around the crash site due to dangerous water conditions. Further updates are expected as investigators work to uncover more details about the tragic accident.