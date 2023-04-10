Married Texas 911 Dispatcher Placed on Leave After She was Caught by Husband Sexting 7 Cops, Having Sex with Two of Them

A Texas 911 dispatcher was allegedly caught sexting seven cops and having sexual affair with two of them after her husband found the text messages on her phone.

Krystle Perez, a 38-year-old overnight dispatcher at San Antonio's Bexar County Sheriff's Department, has been placed on leave over the sleazy messages.

Three of the Cops Either Suspended or Placed on Unpaid Leave

Perez's husband Giancarlo Perez, 41, found the inappropriate text messages she exchanged with a sergeant, a deputy and four other officers employed by the force, including a cop at a nearby department.

One of those officers, Deputy Juan Leal, has been placed on unpaid leave as a result of the recent revelation, whereas another, Deputy Jason Jarvis, has been hit with a proposed suspension of 30 days.

Sergeant Renaldo Salinas has also been placed on leave without pay, as the department continues to vet the salacious text messages. Messages sent to Salinas suggest he and Perez met up for sex, while Jarvis's wife - who's now divorcing him - said he admitted an affair to her.

'I Feel Hot and Sexy When I'm In You'

Many of the messages leaked to the department by Perez's jilted husband are extremely sexual in nature, while others recount Perez'spast exploits with two of the officers in painstaking detail. News 4 San Antonio on Friday shared screenshots of some of the messages sent out from Perez's phone.

"I feel so Hot and Sexy when I'm in you," reads a message sent by Salinas to Perez.

"I can feel it all of it and I love it," the 911 dispatcher responds.

Other messages showed much of the same, with several others sent between Perez and Salinas indicating the pair had been engaging in extramarital affairs.

"We need another hotel day," a sext from Salinas sent in response reads, suggesting a previous illicit tryst. The message garnered a show of affirmation from the dispatcher, whose prospective termination is currently under review by the department's internal affairs office.

"Yes!!" she wrote, before asking when the high-ranking officer "was back on nights." Salinas, in a one-word reply, responded "Friday," with the rest of the thread purposely omitted due to its explicit nature.

'I Miss Your Lips'

In another thread sent at 10:20 pm on a Friday night, Salinas seemingly plans a sexual excursion with Perez. "I get off at midnight, came in early," the officer writes.

"I miss your lips," Salinas writes in another, earning a "my lips miss you" from Perez.

The outlet also shared photos of some slightly less incriminating, but equally lustful communications between Perez and other officers such as Deputy Leal - who was also put on unpaid leave as investigators probe the trove of texts.

'I Can't Wait for Us to be Naked and Caressing Each Other'

The messages shared by the outlet between Perez and Leal, while just as graphic as those involving Salinas, did not reference any prior sexual encounters, but did show a burgeoning desire between the two.

"I can't wait for us to be naked and us caressing each other and then kissing each other all over," one message from Leal reads.

"And then I can lay on you and kiss you all over," Perez writes in another, calling the deputy "daddy" - to which Leal cheekily replies "Like 'ALL OVER'?"

While not included in the de facto sext dossier, messages between the dispatcher and a deputy reportedly also contained similar language suggesting an affair between the two.