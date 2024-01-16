Married Mississippi Pastor Fired Days After Mistress Confronts Him During Service for Impregnating Her

A married Mississippi, pastor has been fired by the church in the wake of an alleged cheating scandal that erupted after a woman confronted him for impregnating her last weekend during service.

Rickey Scott Sr. was fired as the pastor of East St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church in Abbeville, Mississippi, days after a woman claiming to be his mistress said she was pregnant with his child during last Sunday's worship.

Pastor Rickey Scott has been terminated by the church as of Monday, January 8, 2024, at 6:50 p.m," the church said in a statement on Facebook. "The church has no affiliation with Building for Future or Pastor Rickey Scott."

The pastor's termination comes days after a TikTok video of his alleged mistress, identified as Eulana Shandre'a Beavers, attacking the pastor's wife went viral.

The incident prompted the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office to intervene and escort Beavers out of the church premises. Beavers has been attending the church since 2019, according to the NCBeat. The clip also shows churchgoers calling for the pastor to step down, while he refused to be voted out.

Despite the accusations, the pastor's wife, Sharon Scott, stood in the pulpit beside her husband and defended him, telling their church that everyone makes mistakes, as reported by NCBeat. She added that she also takes responsibility for his actions because they are "one."

