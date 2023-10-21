Married Iowa Teacher Accused of Having Sexual Relationships with 3 of Her Students

A former IKM-Manning teacher faces multiple child sexual abuse charges for allegedly engaging in sexual relationships with at least three of her students and sending them explicit images via a social media app.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Cassidy Sue Kraus of Westside was taken into custody on Friday. She is charged with third-degree sexual abuse and two counts of lascivious acts with a child, class C felonies, and three counts of dissemination of obscene material to minors, a serious misdemeanor.

Kraus Accused of Molesting 2 13-Year-Olds, Engaging in Sex Acts with a 14-Year-Old Student

According to court records obtained by local news outlet 1380 KCIM, Kraus is accused of molesting two 13-year-old victims in May 2022. Additionally, authorities allege Kraus performed sex acts with a 14-year-old victim between Jan. 17 and Jan. 31, 2023.

The investigation also found Kraus sent at least three minors obscene materials using Snapchat between January 2022 and May 2023.

Law enforcement booked Kraus into the Carroll County jail Friday evening, where she is being held without bond. Kraus resigned in lieu of termination from the IKM-Manning Community School District in August when complaints of alleged inappropriate relationships surfaced.

Kraus Faces 33 Years in Prison

According to Kraus' social media profile, she is married and was employed as a teacher in the IKM-Manning school district since January 2022.

If convicted of all the charges Kraus stands accused of, she could face a a maximum sentence of up to 33 years in prison and fines in excess of $35,000.