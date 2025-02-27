Married Indiana Teacher Arrested for Drugging and Sexually Abusing 10 Boys, Sending Explicit Messages and Videos

A married substitute teacher has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting at least 10 male students. Authorities allege that 31-year-old Brittany Fortinberry targeted teenage boys, sending them explicit messages and exposing them to inappropriate content. She has been arrested and faces multiple charges.

Allegations and Arrest

The case came to light after the grandmother of a 15-year-old student reported the teacher to authorities. According to police, Fortinberry engaged in sexual misconduct with minors, distributed harmful material, and contributed to their delinquency. The alleged abuse reportedly took place at Eminence High School in August 2024. Investigators fear the total number of victims could exceed 10.

One teenage victim told authorities that Fortinberry had molested him multiple times. He said she sent him inappropriate images and messages before drugging him and taking him on a trip. He also alleged that she threatened to commit suicide if he ever exposed her actions.

Graphic Messages and Inappropriate Conduct

Authorities say Fortinberry used social media to communicate with students. She reportedly added victims on Snapchat, where she sent explicit messages and videos. Some of these videos allegedly showed her performing on a stripper pole and displaying sex toys. Detectives later recovered these items during a search of her home.

One victim claimed that Fortinberry forced him to shower with her. Another student reported that she told him she had "dreamt" of having sex with him. A student told investigators, "It is bizarre; you come to school, see a teacher, and you are supposed to be able to trust them."

Weight Loss and Justification

After her arrest, Fortinberry allegedly attempted to justify her actions by citing her recent weight loss. She claimed that losing 150 pounds had changed her behavior. However, authorities dismissed her reasoning and are treating the case as a serious offense.

One investigator quoted a victim as saying, "It was child molestation. He doesn't want her to harm more kids. It was no different than a 30-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl."

School and Community Response

The Eminence Community School Corporation suspended Fortinberry following the allegations. Officials have urged any additional victims to come forward. Authorities are working to identify all affected students and ensure they receive necessary support.

Law enforcement officials stress the severity of the case and continue to investigate the full extent of Fortinberry's alleged actions. She remains in custody as the legal process unfolds.