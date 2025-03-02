Mark Zuckerberg Breaks the Internet with Benson Boone-Inspired Jumpsuit and Birthday Serenade for Wife Priscilla Chan!

Mark Zuckerberg's grand birthday gesture for his wife, Priscilla Chan, has taken the internet by storm. The Meta CEO surprised everyone with a dramatic tuxedo transformation, revealing a jumpsuit inspired by singer Benson Boone's iconic 2025 Grammys performance.

Epic Birthday Serenade

Zuckerberg pulled out all the stops to celebrate Chan's 40th birthday in a spectacular way. He shared a video on Instagram with the caption, "Your wife only turns 40 once! Shoutout to @bensonboone for the jumpsuit and new single."

In the video, Zuckerberg enters the party dressed in a classic black-and-white tuxedo. As he steps onto the stage, he rips off his tuxedo with the help of two people, unveiling a shimmering blue jumpsuit. This was the same style worn by Boone while performing "Beautiful Things" at the 2025 Grammys. He then takes center stage and bursts into song, leaving the audience in awe.

Priscilla's Heartwarming Response

Chan also took to social media to share her joy. She posted photos from her birthday celebration, writing, "Turned forty surrounded by family, friends, laughter, and dance. I am so so lucky to be so loved."

Her radiant smile and joyful expression in the photos showed just how much she appreciated the surprise.

Internet Reacts to Zuckerberg's Bold Move

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 19.2 million views. Social media users flooded the comments section with praise and amusement. One user wrote, "This one is for the books." Another quipped, "I hope my midlife crisis is half as good as Zucks."

A third comment highlighted Chan's reaction: "The hearty laugh coming from your wife is priceless." Many admired Zuckerberg's devotion, with one user writing, "I love how you love her, Zuck, and I think this particular one really got her! Every time I see Zuck doing something crazy, it's always about his lady. Beautiful to see."

Another comment simply stated, "Zuck 2.0 hits differently."

A New Side of Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg, often seen as a tech visionary, showed a fun and spontaneous side that surprised many. His willingness to step out of his usual persona and embrace the moment won over fans.

This is not the first time he has showcased his playful nature. In the past, he has shared glimpses of his personal life, but this over-the-top birthday gesture has cemented his reputation as a devoted husband who knows how to keep things exciting.

The Benson Boone Connection

Singer Benson Boone, whose jumpsuit-inspired outfit made headlines at the 2025 Grammys, also reacted to Zuckerberg's tribute. He reshared the video on his own Instagram, writing, "Zuck nailed it!"

This crossover between tech and music made for an unexpected but entertaining viral moment.

A Celebration to Remember

Priscilla Chan's 40th birthday party was nothing short of spectacular. From a tuxedo transformation to a heartfelt serenade, Zuckerberg proved that love can be expressed in the most creative ways.

The internet can't stop talking about the Meta CEO's grand gesture, and with millions of views and reactions, it's clear this viral moment will be remembered for years to come.