Mark Muffley: Pennsylvanian Man Arrested after TSA Finds Explosive in His Checked-In Luggage at Lehigh Valley Airport

A 40-year-old Pennsylvanian man was arrested by the FBI for trying to smuggle a bomb onto an Allegiant flight. Mark Muffley was stopped by TSA and handed over to the FBI after authorities found him trying to carry an explosive device onto an Orlando-bound Allegiant Air flight at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Pennsylvania on Monday.

According to officials, the device was hidden inside a piece of checked luggage at Lehigh Valley International Airport and included numerous fuses, ABC News reported. Police found the bomb inside Muffley's bag after searching and immediately arrested him. Authorities have launched an investigation and are presently interrogating the suspect to ascertain if the situation was a possible terrorist threat.

Stopped at the Right Time

Muffley was scheduled to catch an Allegiant Air aircraft to Orlando on Monday around 10:45 am, when the explosive device was discovered in his checked suitcase at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Pennsylvania, according to a report from WPVI-TV on Wednesday.

The complaint against Muffley claims that the tiny device triggered an alert while it was being examined by the TSA.

Agents then conducted a search of the bag and found a device with a diameter of around 3 inches hidden inside the liner. It contained a powder filling and two fuses that were wrapped in wax paper and plastic wrap.

Following that Muffley was paged via the airport's public system to report to the security desk. Moments later, surveillance cameras saw him exiting the building.

The FBI, police, and bomb experts all arrived at the airport. A representative for the airport told WFMZ that around 11.15 am, a part of the main terminal was shut down as officials looked into a "suspicious package."

According to a criminal complaint, the device was reported to have contained a "granular sort of powder concealed" in wax paper and plastic wrap. These types of substances are used in commercial-grade fireworks.

"The baggage also contained a can of butane, a lighter, a pipe with white powder residue, a wireless drill with cordless batteries, and two GFCI outlets taped together with black tape," the complaint said.

Investigation Ongoing

Two fuses were also attached, one of which was meant to ignite explosives quickly and seemed to have been included in the original manufacturing. Officials stated that the second fuse was added later and burns more slowly than a rapid fuse, adding that the powders could catch fire from heat and friction, providing a "serious risk" to the aircraft and its occupants.

A butane can, a lighter, a pipe covered in white powder, a wireless drill, and two GFCI outlets taped together were also discovered in the luggage by the investigators.

The west side of the airport's main terminal was closed for "precaution measures" after the suspicious package was found on Monday just after 11 am. The blocked section of the terminal was restored just before 2 o'clock and the parcel was taken from the airport.

Muffley is accused of having an explosive in an airport and having or attempting to have an explosive on board a vehicle.

The 40-year-old was detained by the FBI on Monday night at his Lansford home, with help from local law enforcement.