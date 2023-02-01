BREAKING: FBI Searches President Joe Biden's Vacation Home at Delaware Beach

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is searching the beach home of President Joe Biden in connection with the search for classified documents.

Multiple media reports said FBI agents are on the premises of Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

"Today, with the President's full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware ...Under DOJ's standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate," Biden's personal attorney Bob Bauer said in statement. "The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today's search," the statement continued.

On January 22, an FBI search at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, unearthed more classified documents.

Biden's handling of classified documents came into focus earlier this month after reports said sensitive classified documents from the time he served as the Vice-President were found at the offices of his think in Washington. The materials found stashed in the private office included some top-secret files that hold the designation of 'sensitive compartmented information. This designation is given to documents that contain information garnered from intelligence sources.

According to the Justice Department, some 30 classified documents have been found from Biden's properties. The documents have been handed over to the National Archives.

The first stash of classified documents to be discovered was at the office of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, which is a private, Biden-controlled think tank affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania. The office was opened in Washington, D.C., in 2018, two years after Biden left office as Barack Obama's vice-president. During which time Biden was an honorary faculty at the University of Pennsylvania.

About a dozen documents were found at this office by Biden's lawyers. Subsequent searches unearthed more documents.

The discovery of sensitive files in Biden's private office comes at a time when a Democrat-led inquiry into former President Donald Trump is progressing after classified documents were discovered at the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Even as special counsel Jack Smith is probing Trump, the finding that Biden mishandled classified records would come handy for the Republicans to take the battle to the White House.