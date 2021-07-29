Is Marjorie Taylor Greene the Pipe Bomber? U.S. Rep's 'Prior Knowledge' of Explosive Devices Planted in DC Fuels Conspiracy Theory

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known for pushing baseless conspiracy theories on social media, has become the subject of conspiracy herself after she recently criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for "preventing" the National Guard from responding to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6. On Twitter

The Georgia Rep. took to Twitter on Tuesday blame Pelosi for not ordering the National Guard (an action that can only be taken by the President) on the day of the violent riot despite having intelligence about threats of violence, including the placement of pipe bombs near the Capitol building on the eve of the insurrection.

"@SpeakerPelosi why didn't you have the National Guard at the Capitol on J6??? You were given the intelligence about threats of violence ahead of time," Greene tweeted. "You ignored the pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC on Jan 5th. Why aren't these questions being asked during your witch hunt?"

'Pipe Bombs Weren't Discovered Until Jan. 6'

The night before the attack on the Capitol, an unidentified suspect placed two explosive devices around the Capitol Hill area Washington D.C. One bomb was placed near the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee, while another was placed behind the Republican National Committee's HQ. The devices contained explosive powder and were fitted with egg timers.

Images of the suspect captured through surveillance camera released by the FBI showed the individual wearing grey hoodie and a face mask, carrying a backpack. The agency also released a substantial amount of other information in an attempt to drum up leads from the public and even offered a $100,000 reward but the suspect has not yet been identified or arrested.

Although the pipe bombs were planted on Jan. 5, they were not discovered until 1 p.m. on Jan 6. This has led social media users to question why Greene accused Pelosi of ignoring intelligence about the bombs on Jan. 5. and whether the Republican lawmaker had any knowledge of the explosive devices being planted before anybody else.

"MTG, the pipe bombs weren't discovered until Jan 6th, why did you just accuse Speaker Pelosi of ignoring them on the 5th? Do you perhaps know more about them," Noel Casler, an NYC-based stand-up comedian captioned a screenshot of Greene's tweet.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene may have just revealed that she had knowledge of the pipe bombs being planted before anybody else," tweeted another.

Earlier Rumors Claimed Pipe Bombing Suspect was Female

While it is possible that it was nothing more than a typographical error,Greene's knowledge of the pipe bombs led to wild speculation that the congresswoman planted the explosives around D.C. on the eve of the U.S. Capitol attack.What further fueled the conspiracy theory is earlier speculation that the suspect may have been a female. After the FBI released video footage of the suspect in March, many believed it was a woman judging by the individuals' gait and mannerisms.