Marjorie Taylor Greene Caught 'Kicking' Young Teen Activist Talking About Gun Violence

Controversial gun-loving Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene was lambasted on social media after a video showing her 'kicking' a teen activist outside the Capitol surfaced. Prior to the physical assault, Greene was engaged in a heated conversation with a group of gun control activists.

Greene Tweeted the Controversial Video

The video, which has gone viral since the incident, Greene is seen walking out the Capitol as group of gun control activist surround her. The activist was identified as 18-year-old Marianna Pecora, the deputy communications director for Voters of Tomorrow, a group focused on youth voter turnout.

In the video, Pecora is heard asking Greene, "How does the second amendment prevent gun violence?" as she goes on to record the congresswoman. "Excuse me, out of the way, excuse me," Greene responds as she walks behind Pecora. Even though Greene isn't seen kicking the activist on camera, she appears to be stumble while walking in front of her. "Oh my God" Pecora is heard saying.

Tweeting the video, Greene wrote, "These foolish cowards want the government to take away guns & the rights of parents to defend their children in schools." Soon after Pecora replied to Greene's tweet, "Did she literally just tweet out the video of her kicking me?"

Social Media Reacts

Speaking to NPR, Nick Dyer, Greene's communications director denied the congresswoman kicking the activist and called the allegations a lie. "It's incredibly disheartening to me that a member of Congress has so little respect for the people of our country that she finds it acceptable to turn to trying to hurt them," she told the outlet.

However, the video sparked a lot of reactions on social media. "Marjorie Taylor Greene kicked a liberal female activist who walked in front of her today. The activist could have tripped and broken a bone, or worse. Marjorie had security guards, but chose to kick her from behind when she wasn't looking. This is assault by a MAGA Congresswoman," tweeted a user.

"We are going to kick Marjorie Taylor Greene out of Congress in November," wrote another.

"I was born in a country where Congresswomen don't kick you for asking tough questions that they can't answer... Marjorie Taylor Greene is a disgrace," read another tweet.