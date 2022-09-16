HORRIFIC Footage Shows Inferno Engulfing China Telecom's Huge Skyscrapper; Dozens of Floors on Fire (WATCH)

An inferno has engulfed a large skyscraper in China. The building of China Telecom in Changsha has gone up in flames. Flaming debris falling from the upper floor triggered people to vacate the building immediately.

Videos uploaded on the internet show orange flames engulfing the 42-storey building and black smoke is also seen billowing into the sky. Dozens of floors are seen being burnt ferociously in the video.

Floors Are Seen Being Burnt Ferociously

Local reports claimed that 36 fire trucks and over 200 firefighters were rushed to the scene to tackle the blaze. Terrified office workers hurried down a staircase as they rushed to get out of the burning building.

Workers Were Able To Escape The Horrifying Blaze

It is believed that all the building's workers were able to escape the horrifying blaze in time. China is known for censoring the number of deaths in man-made accidents, according to The Sun.

"By around 4:30 pm today, the fire at our No. 2 Communications Tower in Changsha has been extinguished. No casualties have yet been discovered and communications have not been cut off," said China Telecom in a statement.

Local media compared the incident to London's Grenfell Tower in 2017 which killed more than 70 people. The fire was triggered by the flammable cladding on the outer side of the building. The building of a state-owned firm was completely gutted by the flames.

Video Shot From Inside The Building Shows Horrific Moment

Another video uploaded on the internet appears to have shot from the inside of the building. The horrific clip shows catastrophic flames outside of the windows. The footage was being shot from a cabin inside the building.

Social media users were shocked over the incident after watching the horrific video. "Just received this from my friends in Changsha. Huge fire over there," wrote a Twitter user. "Crazy facade fire in Changsha, China," said another posting the video of the inferno.

Read more