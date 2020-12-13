The elections are long over but much like President Donald Trump his loyalists are still in denial that Joe Biden won the US election. In a bid to continue showing their faith in Trump and his desperate efforts to undermine the election results, thousands of supporters congregated in Washington D.C. to attend rallies.

They cheered, applauded and shouted in glory as Trump flew overhead out of town on the Marine One helicopter to watch the Army-Navy football game in West Point, New York, perhaps for the one last time before Biden takes office next month. Trump had announced on Saturday that he would be making an appearance at the gathering.

Showing Their Support

The rallies were intended to show support toward Trump's claims that there was voter fraud involved and that he didn't lose the election and comes just two days before the Electoral College meets to formally elect Biden as the 46th President. Supporters waiting with Trump flags and donning hats gathered at Freedom Plaza near the White House chanting "Four More Years" and "Stop the Steal" to urge Trump to continue his fight to stay in the White House.

Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud have been rejected by state and federal courts and on Friday even the Supreme Court rejected them. He has to vacate the White House on January 19, a day before Biden moves in at the Oval Office. Naturally, Trump too was overwhelmed by the support shown by his loyalists.

"Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal," Trump tweeted Saturday morning. "Didn't know about this, but I'll be seeing them! #MAGA"

Hail Trump

There were basically two pro-Trump groups that had taken permission for the rallies. However, it was the Marine One helicopter that finally stole the show after it buzzed the supporters' rally and was a sight in itself. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who Trump recently pardoned, was speaking to the crowd when Trump crossed over in the helicopter.

"That's pretty cool. Imagine just being able to jump in a helicopter and just go for a joy ride around Washington," said Flynn.

The first march, 'March for Trump', which was organized by Women for America First, kicked off at noon and boasted 15,000 supporters including names like 'My Pillow' spokesman Mike Lindell, and former Trump aides Sebastian Gorka, Boris Epshteyn and Katrina Pearson. The agenda was simple, that Is to continue their fight and reject the election results.

The second march took off from National Mall but was rather smaller with around 500 people. However, despite the grand showoff and Trump showing his superiority as a leader of the masses by flying over the head of his supporters, an anti-Trump protest march was also taken out by 'Refuse Fascism' group at Black Lives Matter Plaza around the same time at noon. The message they carried was: "Trump: You Lost. Get the Hell Out!"

The rallies come just a day after Trump suffered a major setback, with the Supreme Court turning down a plea of alleged voter fraud involved in the election in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin. Understandably, the rallies were just another effort by Trump supporters to show how the continued not to accept the election results.