Mariann Budde: Woke Bishops Responds after Trump Slams Her but She Wants One-On-One Meeting Instead of President's Demand for Apology

The woke DC bishop who criticized Donald Trump during his inauguration sermon on Monday has finally responded to the President calling her "nasty" and "not smart" after she urged him to show at least some compassion toward LGBTQ+ people and illegal immigrants.

The Right Reverend Mariann Edgar Budde explained during her appearance on The View that her sermon was intended to "counter the narrative that is so divisive and polarizing in which people are being harmed" but turned into a political lecture. While she chose not to comment on Trump's demand for an apology, she expressed openness to a one-on-one meeting, provided the invitation came directly from the President himself.

Replying to Trump but No Apology

Budde further said that she holds a "great amount of respect" for the office of the president and assured she would remain "respectful" if a meeting took place. The Bishop of Washington spoke up after using a prayer service to make a heartfelt appeal to Trump, saying that many people in the marginalized groups she mentioned "fear for their lives."

However, her plea seemed to be ignored, as Trump soon responded on Truth Social, demanding an apology and labeling her a "Radical Left hardline Trump hater."

"She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart."

The hosts of The View clearly disagreed with Trump's assessment, as they spent much of the segment praising the Reverend's "fearless" approach and "demure and mindful" tone during her sermon.

At one point, host Sara Haines read out a major portion of Trump's Truth Social post to Budde, who appeared momentarily taken aback by its contents.

Budde responded by warning against "the culture of contempt" that quickly jumps to the most negative interpretations of what others are saying.

"I was trying to speak a truth in a way that was as respectful and kind as I could and to bring in other voices," Budde said.

On Tuesday, Budde directly addressed Trump in her sermon, urging him to show leniency toward illegal migrants, refugees, and the LGBTQ+ community. "There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families, some who fear for their lives," Budde said from the pulpit.

Budde highlighted several jobs held by undocumented migrants, emphasizing that they are not criminals, before making her plea to the president.

"I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away, and that you help those who are fleeing war zones and persecution in their own lands to find compassion and welcome here. Our God teaches us that we are to be merciful to the stranger, for we will all want strangers in this land."

Tactical Game

Earlier, Budde admitted that smartly used the National Prayer Service as an opportunity to deliver a political lecture to the President. "(I was) reminding us all that the people that are frightened in our country, the two groups that I mentioned, are our fellow human beings, and that they have been portrayed all throughout the political campaign in the harshest of lights," she said in Trump's reaction to her sermon.

"I wanted to counter, as gently as I could, with a reminder of their humanity and their place in our wider community.

"I was speaking to the president because I felt that he has this moment now where he feels charged and empowered to do what he feels called to do, and I wanted to say there is room for mercy. There is room for a broader compassion.

Budde's sermon sparked outrage from conservatives, with many criticizing her for politicizing a religious service. Republican Congressman Mike Collins remarked on X: "The person giving this sermon should be added to the deportation list."

Budde after the November 2024 election wrote: "I'm grateful for the consistent message of those prayers: that regardless of political affiliation and strongly-held views, we are united in our commitment to follow Jesus in the way of love.

"Such love calls us to seek and serve Christ in all persons and uphold the dignity of every human being—a tall order at any time, but all the more so throughout a season of heated, divisive political rhetoric.

"Now the political realignment begins, in a dramatic shift of power. For some, this is very good news; for others, it is worrisome and even frightening."

"In times of dramatic change—no matter how we feel about it—we are vulnerable to our most unhelpful tendencies and often make our greatest mistakes.

"Paradoxically, it is also when we have the potential to take enormous leaps of personal maturity and societal courage. It is that potential to which Jesus calls us."

Budde had also spoken out after George Floyd's death, sharing with PBS that her children had taken part in Black Lives Matter protests.